NEWS

Lengthy standoff at West New York home ends peacefully

A man who fled during a traffic stop overnight Saturday in New Jersey is barricaded in his home.

Eyewitness News
WEST NEW YORK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A police standoff came to peaceful end in New Jersey Sunday after a man barricaded himself inside a home and allegedly fired at officers.

SWAT teams surrounded the home for hours following a motor vehicle stop on the Kennedy Boulevard border of North Bergen and West New York. Authorities said the suspect abandoned his car and fled to the home.

Dozens of residents who live nearby were evacuated as a precaution while authorities worked to negotiate a peaceful conclusion.

The man reportedly had prior military experience.

Later Sunday, the Hudson County prosecutor tweeted that the suspect surrendered after nearly 12 hours. Officials said the standoff ended after police negotiators, the man's relatives and the town's mayor convinced him to surrender.

No officers were injured.

The reason for the motor vehicle stop has not been released.

It wasn't immediately clear what charges the man may face.
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsswatbarricadebarricaded manWest New York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect sought in 7-Eleven parking lot hit and run
16-year-old killed, 17-year-old wounded in Paterson shooting
Search continues for body of missing NJ teen Sarah Stern
NYC Doctor Stranded in Sudan by Travel Ban Glad to Get Back to Patients
More News
Top Stories
NYPD: Karina Vetrano's fight led to suspected killer
Patriots roar back to beat Falcons in 1st OT Super Bowl
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
The best ads from Super Bowl 51
Crowd goes wild after special-needs player hits game's final shot
Daring Staten Island dine-and-dash caught on camera
Search continues for body of missing NJ teen Sarah Stern
Show More
Trump's immigration ban seems destined for Supreme Court
Suspect sought in 7-Eleven parking lot hit and run
Queen Elizabeth II marks record 65 years on throne
16-year-old killed, 17-year-old wounded in Paterson shooting
Police: 1 dead, another injured in Canarsie shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
More Photos