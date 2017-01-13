NEWS

Long Island nanny accused of burning 2-year-old with iron

BALDWIN, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island nanny is under arrest, accused of burning the 2-year-old boy she was watching with an iron.

Nassau County police say 21-year-old Nosipho Nxumalo, of Harlem, was placed under arrest without incident late Thursday.

According to detectives, the boy's mother was bathing her son in their Baldwin home when the child yelled out in pain as she touched his left hand.

She noticed that his hand was red and that the boy was in a lot of pain. When she asked what happened, authorities say the boy replied that his nanny had burned him with an iron.

The mother then reviewed a home security camera video from earlier that day, which reportedly showed Nxumalo with a red curling iron that she pressed against the child's hand and leg.

The parents immediately called police, and Nxumalo was taken into custody and charged with two counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.
