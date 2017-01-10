A woman is under arrest on Long Island after authorities say she tried rob a gas station and scam people out of money for a fake charity in separate incidents.Jaime Jewler, 25, is now facing robbery and fraud charges.Suffolk County police say she solicited donations for a cancer walk back in November and then altered the checks she was given before cashing them without donating the money.Later that month, she allegedly walked into a Gulf gas station in Bohemia, displayed a handgun and demanded money.The attendant was reportedly able to wrestle her gun away before Jewler fled the scene.In two unrelated incidents that took place on November 8 and 9, 2016, Jewler solicited sponsor donations for a cancer walk. Jewler then altered the checks given to her and cashed them without donating the money to the charity.She was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree attempted robbery and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument.Police are asking for other individuals who may have been victims of the alleged scam to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.