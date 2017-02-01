NEWS

Long Island Shop Rite threatened by ex-employee, police say

Eyewitness News
MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) --
Police have arrested a man they said called in a bomb threat to his former employer on Long Island.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, Kevin Derham, 61, of Massapequa Park, a former employee at Shop Rite, called the store eight to 10 times.

When the person who answered at the Massapequa Shop Rite responded that he recognized Derham's voice, Derham said there was a bomb in the store and he was going to shoot an employee in the head, police reported.

Detectives arrested Derham at is home.

Derham is charged with making a terroristic threat and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Hempstead.
Related Topics:
newslong island newsbomb threatMassapequa
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman on Staten Island arrested for selling drugs on middle school grounds
Grammy artist convicted of sex assault to be freed
Missing woman's body found inside car trunk
Judge Neil Gorsuch: What to Know About the SCOTUS Nominee
More News
Top Stories
Woman on Staten Island arrested for selling drugs on middle school grounds
11 arrested in Midtown after protest over SCOTUS pick
Senate GOP united, Democrats skeptical of Trump court pick
Missing woman's body found inside car trunk
Grammy artist convicted of sex assault to be freed
Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
Wallaby found locked in garage with no food, feces all over
Show More
NYC, police union reach contract agreement; 1st since 2012
Tractor-trailer overturns, driver killed in fiery crash in Linden
9-year-old boy allegedly brings gun to school in Yonkers
President Trump pledges beefed up cybersecurity but doesn't sign order
Infant died of starvation after parents' overdose deaths
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Photos