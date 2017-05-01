MURDER SUICIDE

Man and daughter found dead in Norwalk home in apparent murder-suicide

Eyewitness News
NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) --
A murder-suicide forced the overnight evacuation of a handful of residents of a neighborhood in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Residents of Wilton Avenue were evacuated after police were told by relatives that a 33-year-old woman failed to show up to work.

Police were notified that the woman could be seen through the window lying on the floor.

Officers attempted to talk to the woman's father, a man in his 50s who was armed, and decided to evacuate nearby residents for about four hours.

While talking with the man, the officers heard a gunshot and were able to determine that he had committed suicide.

Police then entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and his daughter. They are treating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

The handful of evacuated residents were then permitted to return to their homes. None were injured.

The motive for the murder suicide is not immediately known.

The victims have been identified as 33-year-old Melissa Wilkinson and 55-year-old Mark Wilkinson.
Related Topics:
newsmurdersuicideconnecticut newsmurder suicideNorwalk
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MURDER SUICIDE
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
9-year-old injured in San Bernardino school shooting 'recovering well'
Family shares photos of 8-year-old killed in school shooting
Man seeks to raise awareness after wife kills infant, herself
More murder suicide
NEWS
Trump aide to leave White House, official says
1 killed, 7 injured in San Diego shooting
San Diego pool party shooting leaves 1 dead, 7 wounded
100 days of Twitter: A timeline of President Trump's tweets
More News
Top Stories
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
Police say restaurant employees sang 'F the Police' while officers ate
PD: Woman agreed to swap sex for Chicken McNuggets
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name: Tajiri
Queens residents rattled after terrifying meat cleaver attack
NYC's new ferry launches from the Rockaways to Manhattan
May Day rallies held to protest Trump immigration policies
Show More
Prosecutors: Woman used meth as toddler lay dying
Backpack stolen while man saved woman who fell on tracks
Boy, 12, shot while playing basketball on Bronx playground
Funeral for 8-year-old boy killed by window planter box in Brooklyn
Hacker claims release of stolen copies of hit Netflix series
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
More Photos