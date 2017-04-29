NEWS

Man in Selden arrested on DWI suspicion after fatal motorcycle wreck

A man was injured in a motorcycle wreck in Selden.

Eyewitness News
SELDEN., Long Island (WABC) --
A man was arrested overnight Friday after a fatal motorcycle wreck in Selden.

At around 1 a.m., the Suffolk Police Department responded to the corner of College Road and Palm Street after a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle.

The 2006 Harley-Davidson was traveling south on College Road when a 2007 Jeep turned left onto Palm Street. The bike hit the right front of the SUV, ejecting the rider.

The victim was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody for suspected driving while intoxicated.

Suffolk police were investigating.
