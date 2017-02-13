NEWS

Man busted by customs agents at JFK Airport after allegedly smuggling cocaine in his shoes

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police arrested a Guyanese citizen last week after they say he tried to smuggle cocaine in his shoes through John F. Kennedy Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped Amaziah Hohenkirk on February 9th after he arrived on a flight from Georgetown, Guyana via Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

Customs agents found six pairs of shoes in Hohenkirk's luggage that contained about four pounds of cocaine during the course of their inspection.

"This latest seizure demonstrates the vigilance of our CBP officers, and their excellence in detecting those who would try to smuggle these illegal substances," said Robert E. Perez, Director, Field Operations New York.

The cocaine seized has a street value of approximately $67,000.

Hohenkirk was turned over to Homeland Security investigators and now faces federal narcotics smuggling charges.
Related Topics:
newsjfk international airportcocainesmugglingarrestdepartment of homeland securityNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Court blocks Trump's immigration order indefinitely
Homeland Security chief Kelly responds after immigration raids spark outrage
Hundreds of illegal immigrants rounded up in at least 7 states
'Aggressive' dog attacks, kills elderly woman in Queens
More News
Top Stories
Jerry Sandusky's son charged with child sex offenses
'Aggressive' dog attacks, kills elderly woman in Queens
Photos: Strong winds topple gas station pumping station roof
Exclusive: Family asking questions after teen walks out of group home
First car of Metro-North train derails after striking tree on tracks
Parents still grieving boy killed on Kansas water slide
Hundreds of illegal immigrants rounded up in at least 7 states
Show More
Babylon Branch of LIRR back up and running after downed utility pole
Wife, stepson charged in murder of KKK 'imperial wizard'
Baby bomber: Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, announces pregnancy
Victim in alleged 'neo-Nazis' beating outside bar speaks out
Woman thanks Good Samaritan, police who rescued her from sinking car
More News
Photos
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
More Photos