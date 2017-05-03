NEWS

Suspect charged with hate crime against Asian man in Midtown

Lori Stokes reporting (WABC)

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A 48-year-old man was charged with assaulting an Asian man in Midtown while yelling "white power."

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, police said Steven Zatorski attacked a man at Third Avenue and East 53rd Street.

According to the New York City Police Department, he said "You are a f---ing immigrant!" "Go back to your country! What are you doing here?" and "We are white power," as he punched the victim in the face.

Zatorski was charged with assault as a hate crime.

The two did not appear to know each other before the attack.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
