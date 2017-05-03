A 48-year-old man was charged with assaulting an Asian man in Midtown while yelling "white power."Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, police said Steven Zatorski attacked a man at Third Avenue and East 53rd Street.According to the New York City Police Department, he said "You are a f---ing immigrant!" "Go back to your country! What are you doing here?" and "We are white power," as he punched the victim in the face.Zatorski was charged with assault as a hate crime.The two did not appear to know each other before the attack.