A man was arrested overnight Friday after a fatal motorcycle wreck in Selden.At around 1 a.m., the Suffolk Police Department responded to the corner of College Road and Palm Street after a crash between a Jeep and a motorcycle.The 2006 Harley-Davidson was traveling south on College Road when a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee turned left onto Palm Street. The bike hit the right front of the Jeep, ejecting the rider.The victim, identified as Christopher Vorisek, 52, of Farmingville, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The driver of the Jeep, Francis Quinn, 59, of Selden, was not injured.Quinn was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was scheduled for arraignment in Central Islip Saturday.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 631-852-6555.