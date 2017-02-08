Man found shot to death inside home in Bath Beach

Police in Brooklyn say a man was found shot to death inside his home.It happened on Wednesday evening around 6:39 p.m. on Bay 8 Street in Bath Beach.Police found a 66-year-old man inside the house fatally shot in his torso.The NYPD released pictures of a vehicle in regard to the homicide. The vehicle is described as a 2015 Ford Mustang, blue in color, with NY License Plate GEF8791.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).