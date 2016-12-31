NEWS

Brooklyn man shot to death at Flatbush baby shower

Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man was fatally shot Saturday morning at a baby shower in Brooklyn.

Around 1 a.m., a 39-year-man was wounded in the head inside the Afrika House catering hall on Bedford Avenue in Flatbush.

According to the New York City Police Department, the victim was shot after a dispute with another man who fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Hilario Paulino Cortez Vidals.

Police said he is a resident of Brooklyn.

No arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing.
Related Topics:
newsbrooklyn newsshootingNew York CityFlatbush
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Kew Gardens building condemned after 5-alarm fire
Happy 2017! See New Year's Eve celebrations around the world
Governor: Brinks heist getaway driver eligible for parole
Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Pennsylvania Officer Is Dead: Police
More News
Top Stories
Kew Gardens building condemned after 5-alarm fire
Throngs to pack Times Square for New Year's Eve bash
Trump sends New Year wishes to his 'many enemies'
Christie orders flags to be lowered for fallen state trooper
21 rescued after Knott's Berry Farm ride gets stuck 148 feet in air
Governor: Brinks heist getaway driver eligible for parole
2 dead, 2 injured in shooting after Meek Mill concert
Show More
Russian Hacking Malware Found on Vermont Utility Computer
Court reinstates Kennedy cousin Skakel's murder conviction
Suspect in Pa. trooper's death shot and killed
Father and son to be reunited after Cuomo commutes sentence after 27 years
Officer rescues child from moving car; mom driving says 'I took PCP'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos