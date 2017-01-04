NEWS

Man in Prospect Heights dead in police shooting
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man was fatally shot by police in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Atlantic Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.


Police officers confronted an armed man, who was possibly firing his .38 caliber handgun at the time.

According to the New York City Police Department, he turned on the officers with the gun in his hand, and they shot him at least once.

He was taken to nearby Brooklyn Hospital in critical condition, and later died.

No officers were injured.

Atlantic Avenue closed for the police investigation.
