Investigators in Houston, Texas, are looking for a man they say brutally killed his family dog with a machete.Hector Ramos, 22, has been charged with animal cruelty."This was a particularly painful and tortuous way for the dog to die," prosecutor John Crump said.Investigators say Ramos and his mother had been arguing over his sister's boyfriend around 9 p.m. on January 28, when Ramos allegedly threw a glass bottle at his mom. He missed, then reportedly grabbed a machete and the family's small terrier.Investigators say Ramos stabbed the dog to death in the front yard of the home. Another family member says she called police before Ramos fled.Police haven't seen him since, and a manhunt is underway."His brother told me he went to Mexico," neighbor Domingo Fabian said."Mr. Ramos is currently charged with an offense that has a punishment range between two years and 10 years in prison and up to $10,000 fine," Crump said.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office at 281-463-6666.