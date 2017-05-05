NEWS

Man wanted in shooting of 12-year-old boy on Bronx playground

Nicholas Joseph (NYPD)

Police have identified a man wanted for questioning after a 12-year-old boy was shot while playing basketball on a Bronx playground April 28.

Isaiah Osborn was playing at the Story Playground in the Soundview section just after 5 p.m. when he was shot in the left hip. He was taken to Jacobi Hospital and was stable.

According to the New York City Police Department, the shooter fled the location.

Police announced Thursday night that Nicholas Joseph, 18, of the Bronx, is wanted for questioning in the incident.

He is described as 180 pounds, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
