Manchester concert bombing victims identified

MANCHESTER, England --Authorities are identifying the victims of the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night. Among them is an 8-year-old girl.
Georgina Callander
Peter Rawlinson, deputy of the Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy in Croston, northwest of Manchester, told The Associated Press that the school confirmed Callander's death with members of her family.
Rawlinson says "she was academically a very gifted student, very hard-working. Just lovely to speak to."
The school posted a photo of Georgina on its website, smiling and looking smart in her school uniform. It said she died of injuries from the attack and described her as "a lovely young student who was very popular with her peers and the staff."
Georgina, an Ariana Grande superfan, had posted a photo when she got to meet the star in 2015.
Saffie Rose Roussos
Chris Upton, the headteacher at the Tarleton Community Primary School, where Saffie was a student, released a statement calling the girl's death a "tremendous shock," according to ABC News.
"I would like to send our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends," Upton said. "The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking. Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair."
An ambulance official says 12 children under the age of 16 were among 59 injured in the attack as people left a pop concert.
David Ratcliffe, medical director of North West Ambulance Service, told reporters Tuesday that the children were among those taken to hospitals after the explosion at Manchester Arena Monday night, where scores of teenagers and youngsters were attending an Ariana Grande concert.
Olivia Campbell
ABC News confirmed that 15-year-old Olivia Campbell was among the victims. Her mother posted on Facebook, "go sing with the angels and keep smiling."
Lisa Lees
Lauren Ashleigh Lees said that her mother, 43-year-old Lisa Lees, was among the victims. She gave this statement to ABC News:
"My mum was an amazing lady and wife to my dad Anthony, she cared so much for everybody and did anything for them she was a very elegant person and absolutely adored my son jayden and my child in expecting now. My sister India was extremely close to my mum and is finding it very hard but rest assured we will pull together as a family and help each other through the darkness thank you to everyone who's supported us and sent their love."
