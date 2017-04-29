Many questions linger in East Orange police shooting

A deadly shooting in New Jersey involving an off-duty officer may have been triggered by an armed robbery, family members say.Officials are not saying much, only confirming that an off-duty officer fatally shot a man in East Orange. Multiple witnesses say there were two men shot - the sister of the man who survived says her brother had just come back from Wells Fargo, and that the officer is a hero.Gunfire erupted on South Clinton Street around 1 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors poured into the street moments after those gunshots rang out. Officials say it was an off-duty Jersey City Police Officer who fired the shots, killing one man.It was an emotional scene as a loved one collapsed during the chaotic and confusing moments that followed. The woman, who did not want to be identified tells Eyewitness News that her brother was also struck by a bullet, but will be okay. She says it was that officer who saved his life."I want to say thank you to the officer, because if it wasn't for him, my brother would be dead right now, so if you're watching this, I just want to say thank you!" the woman said.Neither man has been identified. In fact, officials are still only confirming one man was shot. They add that no one is in custody The circumstances that led up to the shooting are still unknown, it is not even clear at this hour if the officer was the only one who fired a shot.