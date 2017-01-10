Meet the team Donald Trump has named for his administration

President-elect Donald Trump has announced many of the people he plans to have on his team when he reaches the White House in January.
Candidates must accept an offer and then, in the case of most Cabinet-level officials, be confirmed by the Senate before officially joining the administration. See the gallery above to meet the people who Trump has named for major positions.
Here is the schedule for Senate confirmation hearings.
Attorney General: Jeff Sessions - Jan. 10-11, 9:30 a.m.
Homeland Security: John Kelly - Jan. 10, 3:30 p.m.
Secretary of State: Rex Tillerson - Jan. 11-12, 9 a.m., 10 a.m.
CIA Director: Mike Pompeo - Jan. 11, 10 a.m.
Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao - Jan. 11, 10:15 a.m.
Secretary of Commerce: Wilbur Ross - Jan. 12, 10 a.m.
Secretary of Housing: Ben Carson, Jan. 12, 10 a.m.
Secretary of Education: Betsy DeVos - Jan. 17, 5 p.m.
Secretary of Labor: Andy Puzder - Jan. 17 (tentative)
U.N. Ambassador: Nikki Haley - Jan. 18 (tentative)
