CORONA, Queens (WABC) --Police are looking for a group of individuals responsible for carrying out 19 robberies in Queens in a month.
The suspects -- two or three of them -- allegedly approached their victims from behind, punched them in the head and shoved them to the ground before taking their property and fleeing the scene.
No serious injuries have been reported.
The incidents occurred between Dec. 28 through Feb. 6.
