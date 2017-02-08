NEWS

NYPD searching for suspects in 19 Queens robberies

Darla Miles has the latest. (NYPD)

Madison Glassman
CORONA, Queens (WABC) --
Police are looking for a group of individuals responsible for carrying out 19 robberies in Queens in a month.

The suspects -- two or three of them -- allegedly approached their victims from behind, punched them in the head and shoved them to the ground before taking their property and fleeing the scene.

No serious injuries have been reported.

The incidents occurred between Dec. 28 through Feb. 6.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the NYPD crime stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS. You can also submit tips tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
