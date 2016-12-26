Millions of dollars worth of high-end fur coats were stolen from a designer store on the Upper East Side.The heist happened before 5 a.m. Saturday at the Dennis Basso store on Madison Avenue.The crooks used a heavy cobblestone or paver to smash through the glass front door.There is speculation that the trio may have cased the boutique before the theft, because once inside, they wasted no time heading for the most expensive pieces.The store manager, who asked not to be identified, said they are still putting together a list of exactly what was taken."We already identified about 20 major pieces that were missing," the manager said. "These guys knew what they were doing because they targeted the very expensive sable coats and chinchillas."There have been no arrests.