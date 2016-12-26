NEWS

Millions worth of fur coats stolen from Dennis Basso store on Upper East Side of Manhattan
EMBED </>More News Videos

Sandra Bookman reports

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Millions of dollars worth of high-end fur coats were stolen from a designer store on the Upper East Side.

The heist happened before 5 a.m. Saturday at the Dennis Basso store on Madison Avenue.

The crooks used a heavy cobblestone or paver to smash through the glass front door.

There is speculation that the trio may have cased the boutique before the theft, because once inside, they wasted no time heading for the most expensive pieces.



The store manager, who asked not to be identified, said they are still putting together a list of exactly what was taken.

"We already identified about 20 major pieces that were missing," the manager said. "These guys knew what they were doing because they targeted the very expensive sable coats and chinchillas."

There have been no arrests.
Related Topics:
newsrobberytheftmanhattan newsUpper East SideNew York City
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
12 Killings in Chicago Over Christmas Weekend
Stars React to George Michael's Death
Rapper Troy Ave shot while on way to see family for Christmas
Boy found dead in bathtub, woman found dead with cord around neck
More News
Top Stories
Boy found dead in bathtub, woman found dead with cord around neck
Rapper Troy Ave shot while on way to see family for Christmas
George Michael, pop superstar, dies of heart failure at age 53
Suspect charged with murder in Mount Vernon nightclub shooting
Underground gas line fire causes subway disruptions in Midtown
Man slashes pit bull's throat after it attacks his poodle
Man and woman stabbed in East Village apartment complex
Show More
Arrest made after newborn left in trashcan
Shoppers hit the stores for day after Christmas discounts and returns
Homeless man accused of attacking 6-year-old girl on Long Island bus
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
Fragments recovered from Russian plane that crashed into Black Sea
More News
Top Video
Rapper Troy Ave shot while on way to see family for Christmas
Suspect charged with murder in Mount Vernon nightclub shooting
Security increased at St. Patrick's Cathedral after FBI warning
Shoppers hit the stores for day after Christmas discounts and returns
More Video