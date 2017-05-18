Minor Metro-North train derailment in Rye

RYE, New York (WABC) --A Metro-North train derailed in Rye in Westchester County on late Thursday afternoon.
It happened behind the Avon building on Midland Avenue near the 95/287 Interchange at 5:10 p.m.
The MTA says that no one was injured and that no cars were on their sides. The cars misaligned during the evening commute.
There was a slow-speed, minor derailment on @MetroNorth New Haven Line in the vicinity of Rye. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/MFXEzApqVS— MTA (@MTA) May 18, 2017
Police, Fire and EMS units are at the scene and passengers were being moved onto a rescue train.
New Haven Line: delays of up to 25 minutes on account of a derailed train in the vicinity of Rye. Please listen for announcements.— Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) May 18, 2017
Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this breaking news story.