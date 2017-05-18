Minor Metro-North train derailment in Rye

There was a slow-speed, minor derailment on @MetroNorth New Haven Line in the vicinity of Rye. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/MFXEzApqVS — MTA (@MTA) May 18, 2017

New Haven Line: delays of up to 25 minutes on account of a derailed train in the vicinity of Rye. Please listen for announcements. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) May 18, 2017

A Metro-North train derailed in Rye in Westchester County on late Thursday afternoon.It happened behind the Avon building on Midland Avenue near the 95/287 Interchange at 5:10 p.m.The MTA says that no one was injured and that no cars were on their sides. The cars misaligned during the evening commute.Police, Fire and EMS units are at the scene and passengers were being moved onto a rescue train.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this breaking news story.