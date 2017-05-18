NEWS

Minor Metro-North train derailment in Rye

Marcus Solis has the latest from Rye.

RYE, New York (WABC) --
A Metro-North train derailed in Rye in Westchester County on late Thursday afternoon.

It happened behind the Avon building on Midland Avenue near the 95/287 Interchange at 5:10 p.m.

The MTA says that no one was injured and that no cars were on their sides. The cars misaligned during the evening commute.


Police, Fire and EMS units are at the scene and passengers were being moved onto a rescue train.


(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
