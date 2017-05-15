  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: President Trump at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service
NEWS

Mother killed protecting daughter from out-of-control car in Lindenhurst

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson has more from Lindenhurst.

By
LINDENHURST, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Diane Aluska and her 16-year-old daughter, Jenna had just left Sunday mass at a church on Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst, and crossed the street to walk on the sidewalk.

Police say 80-year-old Ann Riolo had parked her Toyota in a spot on the street, went into a bakery, got back in her car, and pulled out of the space.

"She had thought that she put it in drive - left it in reverse, hit the gas, started speeding backwards, lost control and jumped the sidewalk," says Suffolk County Police officer James Murphy.

Aluska saw the car coming, and then mother of three pushed her daughter, Jenna out of the way.



"The one that was lying over there on the ground, she was looking for her mother, she just kept screaming for her mom," says eyewitness Victoria Fisher Kelly.

The accident happened right in front of the Lindenhurst Fire Department. Frank, and others rushed to push the car off of Aluska.


"Someone put it in gear, and we got the car going, and then I saw the woman on her back," Frank said.

Aluska was rushed to the hospital, but didn't make it.

Officials say this appears to be an accident.
Related Topics:
newspedestrian strucksuffolk county newsaccidentLindenhurst
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Emmanuel Macron sworn in as French president
Uber driver accused of raping 14-year-old girl
Global cyberattack wave ebbs, but experts see risk of more
Comey associates predict public testimony
Lawyer for NYC bombing suspect wants attempted murder charges tossed
More News
Top Stories
Uber driver accused of raping 14-year-old girl
Chancellor visits school where agent allegedly asked about 4th-grader
1 dead, 5 injured after tree falls during backyard party
NJ family says they were kicked off JetBlue flight over cake
10-year-old boy overdoses on cannabis-infused sour candy
Powers Boothe, Emmy winner known for 'Deadwood,' dies at 68
Police: 2 tied up, robbed during home invasion in New Jersey
Show More
Police cruiser hits bicyclist while responding to assault
Accused killer of NJ teen Sarah Stern to be arraigned
Lawyer for NYC bombing suspect wants attempted murder charges tossed
Ramarley Graham's mother accuses NYPD of seeking deal with officers
Global cyberattack wave ebbs, but experts see risk of more
More News
Top Video
Investigation into fire at Lower East Side synagogue
1 dead, 5 injured after tree falls during backyard party
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Interviews well underway for new FBI director to replace Comey
More Video