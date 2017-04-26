It was a far less traumatic commute Wednesday morning after rough rush hours Tuesday morning and night at Penn Station in New York.There were 15-minute delays on New Jersey Transit because of Amtrak maintenance at Penn. But there were no other major issues.Tuesday's problems were caused by a disabled Amtrak train in the morning and power problems in one of the East River tunnels later in the afternoon. Major delays due to maintenance also hit the station a day earlier.NJ Transit, Long Island Rail Road and Amtrak all faced significant delays in the afternoon Tuesday. LIRR suspended westbound service, which resumed later in the evening. Access to Penn Station was restricted due to crowding, but that was later lifted.Amtrak delays and disruptions have become a common occurrence for commuters at Penn Station. The ripple effects often impact service along NJ Transit and the LIRR.On Monday, track maintenance caused delays, and Friday, signal problems were to blame for trains running behind schedule.Almost two weeks ago, a disabled NJ Transit train caused two-hour delays throughout the evening commute.Nearly a month ago, an Amtrak train derailment injured two people and completely halted service.Amtrak on Tuesday said it was putting together plans to improve the aging infrastructure at Penn Station, work that would result "in some delays and cancellations."Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds said it will have more on the plan in the coming days.