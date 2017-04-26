NEWS

Few train troubles at Penn Station Wednesday morning

EMBED </>More News Videos

Candace McCowan reporting

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It was a far less traumatic commute Wednesday morning after rough rush hours Tuesday morning and night at Penn Station in New York.

There were 15-minute delays on New Jersey Transit because of Amtrak maintenance at Penn. But there were no other major issues.

Tuesday's problems were caused by a disabled Amtrak train in the morning and power problems in one of the East River tunnels later in the afternoon. Major delays due to maintenance also hit the station a day earlier.

NJ Transit, Long Island Rail Road and Amtrak all faced significant delays in the afternoon Tuesday. LIRR suspended westbound service, which resumed later in the evening. Access to Penn Station was restricted due to crowding, but that was later lifted.

Amtrak delays and disruptions have become a common occurrence for commuters at Penn Station. The ripple effects often impact service along NJ Transit and the LIRR.

On Monday, track maintenance caused delays, and Friday, signal problems were to blame for trains running behind schedule.

Almost two weeks ago, a disabled NJ Transit train caused two-hour delays throughout the evening commute.

Nearly a month ago, an Amtrak train derailment injured two people and completely halted service.

Amtrak on Tuesday said it was putting together plans to improve the aging infrastructure at Penn Station, work that would result "in some delays and cancellations."

Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds said it will have more on the plan in the coming days.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Related Topics:
newspenn stationnjtransitamtraklirrNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
No jail time for truck driver in LI limo crash after guilty plea
Explaining the missile defense system US is setting up in S. Korea
Trump suggests he'll take sanctuary cities case to Supreme Court
Toddler being treated for rare 'childhood Alzheimer's'
More News
Top Stories
No jail time for truck driver in LI limo crash after guilty plea
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
Woman struck by hammock that fell 5 stories in Manhattan
Parking scam revealed in Cobble Hill
Couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
1 dead in police-involved shooting in Newark
Man arrested in Harlem fatal shooting of grandmother
Show More
Police: Men pose as construction workers for home invasion
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
Massive Trump tax cuts face big hurdles as debt mounts
Man slashed at Far Rockaway subway station
Chipotle announces investigation into breach in payment system
More News
Top Video
1 dead in police-involved shooting in Newark
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Commuter nightmare: Train troubles at Penn Station...again
Woman struck by hammock that fell 5 stories in Manhattan
More Video