NEWS

MTA board votes to keep base fare at $2.75, reduce bonuses

EMBED </>More News Videos

Candace McCowan has the details from Union Square.

Candace McCowan
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The MTA board voted on fare hike proposals Wednesday, deciding to reduce multi-ride bonuses instead of raising the base fare to $3.

The cost of a single ride will stay $2.75, but monthly MetroCards will go up to $121 from $116.50. Weekly cards will increase by $1 to $32, while the 7-Day Express Bus Plus card will increase to $59.50.

The first two board members to speak said they prefer to increase the base fare to $3, citing MTA data that indicated the majority of riders use the bonus pay per ride and that the $3 fare raise would be the best deal.

The rare hikes are expected to take effect March 19.

The MTA has adhered to a schedule of biennial fare increases since 2009.

In 2013, the MTA reduced the planned hikes to 4 percent from the original 7.5 percent.
Related Topics:
newsmtasubwaybusNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
At Least 80 Sick in Massive Mumps Outbreak
President Trump: Construction of Border Wall Will Begin in Months
President Trump Expected to Announce Steps on Border Wall
Trump Threatens to 'Send in the Feds' Because of Chicago 'Carnage'
More News
Top Stories
Police: Teen sleeping with teacher extorted thousands from her
Case dropped against man jailed 25 years in tourist murder
McDonald's to give away bottles of special sauce on Thursday
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
Police: Man pushed on Bronx subway tracks after fight
'Lesbianism' listed as condition on woman's medical chart
Police: Attempted kidnapping right in front of mom on LI
Show More
Dow Jones Industrial average eclipses 20,000 for first time
Police hunt gunman in fatal shooting inside SI business
President Trump says he will order investigation into voter fraud
Trump moving forward with border wall, refugee cuts
Video shows caregiver hitting 94-year-old woman several times
More News
Top Video
Police hunt gunman in fatal shooting inside SI business
'Lesbianism' listed as condition on woman's medical chart
Walking on water? Crystal clear ice forms on Michigan lake
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video