While you slept, @NYPD75Pct set up a perimeter, while #Aviation & #ESU coordinated the rooftop apprehension of 3 perps from a Home Invasion pic.twitter.com/J0XP12cRje — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) December 31, 2016

The NYPD captured a trio of robbers using night vision from their helicopter.Police say they were called to East New York, where a man told them he had been robbed. The Aviation Unit was called and spotted the suspects on a nearby roof using night vision.Authorities say the suspects threw two guns and the money they had stolen down a chimney there.Officers on the ground were able to track down the suspects and arrest them.