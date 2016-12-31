  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Newscopter7 over Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations
NEWS

NYPD captures trio of robbers in East New York using night vision from helicopter
EMBED </>More News Videos

Sandra Bookman has more.

Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The NYPD captured a trio of robbers using night vision from their helicopter.


Police say they were called to East New York, where a man told them he had been robbed. The Aviation Unit was called and spotted the suspects on a nearby roof using night vision.

Authorities say the suspects threw two guns and the money they had stolen down a chimney there.

Officers on the ground were able to track down the suspects and arrest them.
Related Topics:
newsnypdhelicopterrobberyEast New YorkNew York City
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
And it's off! Second Avenue Subway on the move for the first time
Istanbul governor: at least 35 dead in attack on nightclub
Teen basketball player killed in Mount Vernon shooting
William Christopher, actor best known for role as Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
More News
Top Stories
Istanbul governor: at least 35 dead in attack on nightclub
William Christopher, actor best known for role as Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
Crowds pack Times Square for New Year's Eve bash
Kew Gardens Hills building condemned after 5-alarm fire
Teen basketball player killed in Mount Vernon shooting
And it's off! Second Avenue Subway on the move for the first time
Police: Whale spotted in East River off Upper East Side
Show More
Worshipers trying to rebuild one year after West Orange church destroyed by fire
Man shot to death at baby shower in Flatbush
Trump sends New Year wishes to his 'many enemies'
Funeral services held for fallen New Jersey state trooper
21 rescued after Knott's Berry Farm ride gets stuck 148 feet in air
More News
Top Video
Kew Gardens Hills building condemned after 5-alarm fire
Sandy Kenyon's top 10 movies of 2016
Father and son to be reunited after Cuomo commutes sentence after 27 years
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video