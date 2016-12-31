EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --The NYPD captured a trio of robbers using night vision from their helicopter.
While you slept, @NYPD75Pct set up a perimeter, while #Aviation & #ESU coordinated the rooftop apprehension of 3 perps from a Home Invasion pic.twitter.com/J0XP12cRje— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) December 31, 2016
Police say they were called to East New York, where a man told them he had been robbed. The Aviation Unit was called and spotted the suspects on a nearby roof using night vision.
Authorities say the suspects threw two guns and the money they had stolen down a chimney there.
Officers on the ground were able to track down the suspects and arrest them.