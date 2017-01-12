NEWS

National Grid workers among 37 charged in alleged Brooklyn shadow utility

Weldon "Al" Findlay

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
A fired National Grid employee was charged with effectively running his own shadow utility company, allegedly installing at least 33 illegal hookups across Brooklyn.

Authorities say the 47-year-old former employee, identified as Weldon "Al" Findlay, approached the landlords and told them that instead of going through National Grid to have a meter installed, he would do it hassle free for $1,300 to $2,500.

That way, landlords would avoid paying full price to install gas meters, along with the other city fees associated with new construction.

Findlay allegedly had his own band of rogue National Grid workers who were also working for him on the side, and a total of 37 people -- including seven National Grid employees -- were indicted and are now facing charges.

"We simply will not allow the lucrative real estate market in Brooklyn to feed criminal activity and potentially endanger lives," acting Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said. "These defendants showed contempt for rules and regulations specifically put into place to protect public safety, and they did this with callous disregard on a regular basis."

Investigators say the scam was run at at least 33 properties in Brooklyn, including in Orthodox Jewish sections of Williamsburg and Borough Park. Other neighborhoods included Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn Heights, Bushwick, Crown Heights, Midwood and also parts of Queens.

Findlay had been fired from National Grid for allegedly falsifying his time sheet.

Despite safety concerns, prosecutors found that gas lines were properly accessed by the suspects. After identifying the properties, they would have the buildings department inspect the lines to make sure they were safe.

Findlay, who worked for National Grid until 2010, and six other defendants are charged with enterprise corruption, which carries up to 25 years in prison. The other 30 defendants charged in connection with the case include landlords, property managers and contractors who allegedly arranged for, installed, or received illegal gas service.
Related Topics:
newsnational gridscamNew York CityWilliamsburg
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Medical Experts Concerned After Trump Meets With Vaccine Skeptic
Bodies of 5 Children Recovered at Baltimore House Fire
No Plan to Roll Back Women's Military Advancements: Mattis
CIA Pick Vows No Return of US Torture Program
More News
Top Stories
Girl struck by out-of-control driver in Brooklyn
Retaining wall collapse stalls traffic on Cross Bronx, Major Deegan
Dad says pre-K student molested his 4-year-old daughter
NYPD: 12-year-old pulls gun on classmate over chicken nuggets
Police: Driver in drunk wrong-way crash had .27 BAC
Teen gunned down in quadruple shooting in Newark ID'd
Authorities: Boy, 12, locked in 'torture chamber' nearly 2 years
Show More
AZ trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
Queens water main break floods streets, disrupts water service
Trump taps Giuliani for cybersecurity duties
6 kids presumed dead, 4 injured after Baltimore house fire
14 school buses found vandalized in North Castle
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
More Photos