New Jersey man arrested for allegedly kidnapping man at drive-thru

Alexa Friedman
WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police arrested Travis Mann on kidnapping charges after he allegedly got into a victim's truck at a McDonald's drive-thru in Wayne, New Jersey.

According to police, Mann asked to borrow the driver's cell phone and then forced the man to drive to Paterson and withdraw 200 dollars from an ATM on Thursday night.

Mann allegedly wanted the money for drugs.

The driver of the truck eventually broke free and called police.

Mann was free on an ankle bracelet a release program from a prior armed robbery case.
