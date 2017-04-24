NEWS

New span at Kosciuszko Bridge to open to drivers this week

In this Jan. 15, 2017 photo, construction continues on the eastbound Kosciuszko Bridge. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK --
The first span of a project to replace the Kosciuszko Bridge is opening to New York City drivers.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said the first of two new spans will open to traffic between Brooklyn and Queens on April 27. Traffic will go in both directions until the construction of the second span is complete, expected to be early 2020. Sections of the old bridge are scheduled to be demolished this summer.

Cuomo said the opening would be marked with a light show, using LED lights installed on the span that can change color.

The bridge opened in 1939. The new bridge would be used by up to 200,000 commuters per day.
