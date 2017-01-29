NEWS

Newark man arrested for attacking bishop during mass honoring hall-of-famer Roberto Clemente

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A man from Newark was arrested after attacking an auxiliary bishop during a mass to honor a baseball Hall-of-Famer.

Police say Charles Miller got up from his pew at Newark's Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart on Saturday, went up to the altar and punched Reverend Manuel Cruz. Investigators have not yet released a motive for the attack.

The mass marked the death of Roberto Clemente. In 1972, Clemente died in a plane crash while trying to bring supplies to earthquake-ravaged communities in Nicaragua.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
