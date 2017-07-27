NEW JERSEY (WABC) --An 'aggressive thrill ride' that is similar to the one that malfunctioned and killed a teen at the Ohio State Fair has been taken out of service at a New Jersey fair.
Newscopter 7 was over the fairgrounds, trained on the one ride "The Wild Claw" that will not be operating for Thursday night, at least.
It was made by the same company that manufactured "The Fireball." It broke apart in Ohio Wednesday night, flinging riders into the air.
One man fell to his death and seven other people were hurt. People at the Ohio State Fair watching were horrified.
That very same ride, had been used at the state fair in Syracuse, New York, and at the state fair at the Meadowlands earlier this summer.
Now, a company called Reithoffer operates the rides here at the Monmouth fairgrounds.
When it learned of the accident Wednesday night, they made an immediate decision about "The Wild Claw" ride in New Jersey.
"They made the decision to take it out of service," said Andrew Spears, Monmouth County Parks. "All other rides remain open."
In reaction to the Ohio accident, New York State has going even farther saying the State Department of Labor will be re-inspecting all rides managed by this company, and all rides of a similar type owned by any company.
Additionally, the department has asked all companies operating the same ride to voluntarily shut them down until more is known about the cause of the accident in Ohio.