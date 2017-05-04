A New Jersey firefighter was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting on Monday evening.Paterson police responded to a call of a shooting on the corner of Madison and Essex Street around 4:45 p.m.The responding officer found 39-year-old Juan Martinez unresponsive and rendered aid before the victim was rushed to St. Joseph's Hospital. Authorities say he died of his injuries while in the operating room.Detectives were able to identify 30-year-old Paterson resident and firefighter Kaheem Hunt as one the suspects in the case.He was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder and weapon offenses.Authorities have not said if Hunt or Martinez knew one another prior to the incident.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call The Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.