New Jersey man arrested for owing one million dollars in E-ZPass tolls

Yarleen Hernandez
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey man was arrested Thursday while trying to board a plane to Aruba at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Police say 34-year-old, Lester Morales, of Little Ferry, has been charged with theft of services for racking up more than a million dollars in unpaid tolls and fees through E-ZPass.

An investigation found Morales' trucking company, EAB Transport LLC/Do it Right Trucking, was using a delinquent E-ZPass account for over a year.

Police say Morales had trucks driving through tolls more than a hundred times per day using the delinquent account.

Morales is being held without bail at the Middlesex County Jail.
