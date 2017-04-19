NYC to raise base price for pack of cigarettes to $13, mayor says

U thought @MikeBloomberg hated cigs! All pharmacies forbidden to sell cigs. & price way up! pic.twitter.com/Of3hbU9STz — Dave Evans (@daveevansabc7) April 19, 2017

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced he is raising the base price of a pack of cigarettes to $13 per pack, up from $10.50.The proposed move would make NYC home to the highest-priced cigarettes in the country.De Blasio made the announcement during anti-smoking event in the city. It's an effort that's trying to decrease the number of smokers by 160,000 by the year 2020. There are an estimated 900,000 smokers in New York City."When it comes to New Yorker's health, big tobacco is public enemy #1," de Blasio said. " These companies have used the same playbook for decades, and we can no longer sit by while the next generation becomes addicted," said Mayor Bill de Blasio."The mayor said a series of five legislative proposals will be introduced to raise the price to $13 per pack.Here's the breakdown of the five bills:1. Raising the minimum prices for all tobacco products, including cigarettes, and imposing a new 10-percent local tax on other tobacco products2. Reducing through attrition the number of tobacco retailers citywide3. Creating a retail license for e-cigarettes, and capping the number of e-cigarette retailers4. Requiring all residential buildings to create a smoking policy and disclosing it to both current and prospective tenants5. Banning the sale of tobacco products at pharmaciesThe bills will be heard by the health committee on April 27.