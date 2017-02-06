A 16-year-old girl fell onto the subway tracks after being pushed during a dispute with a large group of boys at a station in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn Sunday night.Police say the victim was accosted by between 10 and 15 male teens at the Utica Avenue station, which handles the 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains, just after 8 p.m.She was reportedly punched and fell on the tracks, where two of the suspects jumped down and continued the attack.Police later learned this incident was the result of an ongoing dispute between the victim's brother and the attackers. The ordeal started as a fight on the street and the victim ran into the train station.The attackers then fled the scene.The victim was hospitalized with head injuries at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center but is expected to make a full recovery.The victim is said to not be cooperating with the investigation.