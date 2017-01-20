Police are looking for a man who they said attacked an elderly man in the Bronx Thursday.Around 7:15 p.m., at an apartment building near Dekalb Avenue and East 213th Street, a 79-year-old man walked into the lobby when another man approached him from behind and put him in a headlock.According to the New York City Police Department, he threw the victim to the ground, punched him in the face, then took his wallet containing $220 dollars and a cell phone.The individual then fled the location.The victim's face was injured, and he was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he is stable.The wanted man is described as black, and about 6 feet 3 inches tall, with a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black ski jacket, a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, a dark colored baseball cap, red pants, a camouflage backpack, and black and white sneakers.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).