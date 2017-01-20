NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --Police are looking for a man who they said attacked an elderly man in the Bronx Thursday.
Around 7:15 p.m., at an apartment building near Dekalb Avenue and East 213th Street, a 79-year-old man walked into the lobby when another man approached him from behind and put him in a headlock.
According to the New York City Police Department, he threw the victim to the ground, punched him in the face, then took his wallet containing $220 dollars and a cell phone.
The individual then fled the location.
The victim's face was injured, and he was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he is stable.
The wanted man is described as black, and about 6 feet 3 inches tall, with a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black ski jacket, a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, a dark colored baseball cap, red pants, a camouflage backpack, and black and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).