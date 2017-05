A man on Staten Island was accused of using a bow and arrow to illegally shoot a squirrel on his house.Johnathan Mangia, 27, was arrested at his home on the 100 block of Ridgecrest Avenue Tuesday morning.Police said they received a phone call about a man illegally shooting arrows at squirrels.Officers said Mangia told them he shot the squirrel "on his house."He was charged with prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.