New York Police secure Hudson River as Fleet Week brings servicemen, ships to area

Candace McCowan reporting live

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Fleet week starts Wednesday morning amid very tight security as the parade of ships enters New York Harbor.

Large numbers of spectators are expected to flock to the West Side as 3,700 United States and Canadian sailors, Marines and Coast guardsmen begin the city's 29th Fleet Week.

The New York City Police Department has been securing the Hudson River with its Harbor Unit, scouring underwater before the ships come in. Security also will be tight around the ships.

The Parade of Ships starts around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday as ships from the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Canada come into the harbor.

The parade will include five U.S. Navy ships, four U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol boats, two U.S. Coast Guard cutters and one Royal Canadian Navy ship.

The ships can be seen along the Hudson River from Battery Park to just south of the George Washington Bridge. The flagship, Kearsarge, is scheduled to render a 7-gun salute as the ship passes Fort Hamilton on Long Island. Fort Hamilton will conduct a 15-gun salute in return.

Ships will be open for public tours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

All visitors must go through a security check before boarding a ship. Adult visitors over 18 must have state or federal picture ID. Strollers are allowed the piers but not on the ships.
