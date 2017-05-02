NEWS

NYPD: Masked man broke into Brooklyn apartment, raped and drugged woman with infant son nearby

File photo. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Eyewitness News
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man they said broke into a woman's apartment in Brooklyn, drugged and raped her -- all while the woman's infant son was home.

The NYPD said it happened in the Cypress Hill section at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The 21-year-old woman told officers that the man -- who was wearing a ski mask and gloves -- somehow gained access to her apartment, grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

She said the attacker, at some point, covered her mouth with a cloth that contained a chemical substance. The next thing she remembers is waking up in her bra and underwear, with her hands and ankles tied together with duct tape.

Her 9-month-old son was home with her at the time and was not injured.

She called 911 and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives do not know exactly how the man got into her apartment, and no description has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD's Brooklyn Special Victims Squad.
