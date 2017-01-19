  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | Coverage as events warrant
Female pedestrian killed in hit-and-run with tractor-trailer in Brooklyn
Josh Einiger has the story.

PROSPECT PARK SOUTH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash with a tractor-trailer in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

The woman, in her 40s, was struck at the corner of Caton Avenue and St. Paul's Place, just south of Prospect Park, at about 8:25 p.m. Wednesday.

The truck, which was carrying cars, then drove off, its driver apparently unaware of what happened.

Police got a license plate of the truck, which was found parked at a truck rental business on Mill Avenue in Mill Basin, about 4 miles away.

The driver of the truck is being questioned.

An active police investigation is underway.


She died on the scene.
