PROSPECT PARK SOUTH, Brooklyn (WABC) --A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash with a tractor-trailer in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.
The woman, in her 40s, was struck at the corner of Caton Avenue and St. Paul's Place, just south of Prospect Park, at about 8:25 p.m. Wednesday.
The truck, which was carrying cars, then drove off, its driver apparently unaware of what happened.
Police got a license plate of the truck, which was found parked at a truck rental business on Mill Avenue in Mill Basin, about 4 miles away.
The driver of the truck is being questioned.
An active police investigation is underway.
#BREAKING: @NYPDHighway investing fatal hit and run near #ProspectPark. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/oDhfCB3UL8— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) January 19, 2017
She died on the scene.