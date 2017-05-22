TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --A concrete barrier at the site of a deadly crash in the heart of New York City's Times Square has been transformed into a touching memorial.
The NYPD barrier replaced a metal pole that stopped a driver who drove his car up the sidewalk into a crowed of people last Thursday. An 18-year-old tourist from Michigan -- Alyssa Elsman -- was killed and 20 others were injured.
Since the crash, people have written encouraging message to 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman's family, and showing support for all of the victims.
Among the messages written: "God bless," "RIP," and "We will not forget." (See photos of the memorial in the gallery above)
Items placed at the memorial include photos, stuffed animals and candles.
Alyssa Elman's father even left a printed letter thanking the people of New York City.
The driver of the car, 26-year-old Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, is facing second degree murder charges in the incident. The Naval veteran allegedly said he was high on PCP-laced marijuana at the time.
