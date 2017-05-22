TIMES SQUARE PEDESTRIANS STRUCK

Photos: See the touching memorial set up for Times Square crash victim Alyssa Elsman

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A concrete barrier at the intersection of 45th Street and Seventh Avenue in Times Square has been turned into a makeshift memorial for the victims of a deadly pedestrian crash. (Photo&#47;Mike Waterhouse)</span></div>
By Mike Waterhouse
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A concrete barrier at the site of a deadly crash in the heart of New York City's Times Square has been transformed into a touching memorial.

The NYPD barrier replaced a metal pole that stopped a driver who drove his car up the sidewalk into a crowed of people last Thursday. An 18-year-old tourist from Michigan -- Alyssa Elsman -- was killed and 20 others were injured.

Since the crash, people have written encouraging message to 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman's family, and showing support for all of the victims.

Among the messages written: "God bless," "RIP," and "We will not forget." (See photos of the memorial in the gallery above)

Items placed at the memorial include photos, stuffed animals and candles.

Alyssa Elman's father even left a printed letter thanking the people of New York City.

RELATED: Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver

The driver of the car, 26-year-old Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, is facing second degree murder charges in the incident. The Naval veteran allegedly said he was high on PCP-laced marijuana at the time.

Click here for more stories about the Times Square pedestrian crash.
Related Topics:
newstimes square pedestrians struckvictimsmemorialcar crashpedestrian struckTimes SquareNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TIMES SQUARE PEDESTRIANS STRUCK
Dad of Times Square crash victim leaves letter thanking NYC
Accused Times Square driver: 'I want to apologize to my mom'
Father of Times Square victims rushes to younger daughter's bedside
Prosecutors: Times Square suspect claimed he wanted to 'kill them all'
More times square pedestrians struck
NEWS
N. Korea says new missile ready for mass production
Human rights 'not the central part' of Trump's talks with Saudi Arabia, Tillerson says
Livery driver shot in the Bronx, drives himself to the hospital
Trump tests waters for achieving Middle East peace
Trump: 'I never mentioned' Israel to Russians
More News
Top Stories
Dad of Times Square crash victim leaves letter thanking NYC
Police: Child molester impregnated 10-year-old girl
Apparent wrong-way crash closes eastbound lanes of LIE
Father killed after birthday candles ignite Staten Island fire
Man asked to move seats on flight due to prosthetic leg
Boater killed when powerboats crash in NJ race
Passenger sprays mysterious liquid in MTA bus driver's face
Show More
Livery driver shot in the Bronx, drives himself to the hospital
Police make arrest in fatal stabbing at Long Island wedding party
Suspects punch Army veteran in the Bronx, steal his service dog
Man charged after removing transgender woman's testicles
NYC's chain food retailers now required to post calorie counts
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
More Photos