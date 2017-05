A concrete barrier at the site of a deadly crash in the heart of New York City's Times Square has been transformed into a touching memorial.The NYPD barrier replaced a metal pole that stopped a driver who drove his car up the sidewalk into a crowed of people last Thursday . An 18-year-old tourist from Michigan -- Alyssa Elsman -- was killed and 20 others were injured.Since the crash, people have written encouraging message to 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman's family, and showing support for all of the victims.Among the messages written: "God bless," "RIP," and "We will not forget." (Items placed at the memorial include photos, stuffed animals and candles.Alyssa Elman's father even left a printed letter thanking the people of New York City The driver of the car, 26-year-old Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, is facing second degree murder charges in the incident. The Naval veteran allegedly said he was high on PCP-laced marijuana at the time.