NEWS

Rockland podiatrist, girlfriend sentenced in plot to murder wife

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis has details on the sentencing in a failed murder plot.

Eyewitness News
NEW CITY, New York (WABC) --
A Rockland County podiatrist and his girlfriend were sentenced Wednesday in connection with a foiled plot to kill his wife.

Ira Bernstein pleaded guilty in January to second-degree conspiracy with a promised sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison.

The plea deal was reached as his trial was about to begin.

Kelly Gribeluk also pleaded guilty to plotting with him to have his estranged wife run over in a way that would look like an accident for a price of $100,000. She received a sentence of 4 to 12 years.



Bernstein was arrested in May 2016 before the alleged plot could be carried out.

There were emotional moments inside the courtroom during sentencing, as Susan Bernstein read an impact statement. She cited a history of domestic violence throughout their marriage, saying the doctor, a multi-millionaire, told her she was replaceable and that it would be cheaper to kill her than to divorce her.

She called him evil and a dangerous criminal, because he is smart with zero remorse.

Ira Bernstein and Gribeluk, who had both been free on bail, insisted they were remorseful, but the judge had harsh statements for them before issuing the agreed-upon sentences.
Related Topics:
newsplot foiledattempted murderdoctorsrockland countySpring Valley
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
What we know about Comey's memo on Trump
Eyewitness News Update
ANALYSIS: Trump's tumultuous week sets up battle for presidential survival
Ryan says he has confidence in Trump, McCain compares Comey memo to Watergate
More News
Top Stories
14-year-old boy charged in fire at Manhattan synagogue
Woman stabbed to death in LI home; Suspect in custody
Man pours bleach on himself, runs around grocery store naked
Search underway for NYC CEO, 3 others after plane debris found
'Roseanne' to return with original cast 30 years after premiere on ABC
Puerto Rico militant freed from custody after 36 years
McDonald's pulls ad that upset bereavement groups
Show More
Battle over woman's wind chimes in Greenpoint
Police: Wrong-way driver causes crash on Hutchinson Pkwy
NYPD: 2 young sisters groped on Brooklyn sidewalk
Trump to Coast Guard grads: 'No politician in history...treated worse'
Tornadoes hit five states on Tuesday
More News
Top Video
14-year-old boy charged in fire at Manhattan synagogue
NYPD: 2 young sisters groped on Brooklyn sidewalk
Woman stabbed to death in LI home; Suspect in custody
Trump to Coast Guard grads: 'No politician in history...treated worse'
More Video