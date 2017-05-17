NEW CITY, New York (WABC) --A Rockland County podiatrist and his girlfriend were sentenced Wednesday in connection with a foiled plot to kill his wife.
Ira Bernstein pleaded guilty in January to second-degree conspiracy with a promised sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison.
The plea deal was reached as his trial was about to begin.
Kelly Gribeluk also pleaded guilty to plotting with him to have his estranged wife run over in a way that would look like an accident for a price of $100,000. She received a sentence of 4 to 12 years.
Bernstein was arrested in May 2016 before the alleged plot could be carried out.
There were emotional moments inside the courtroom during sentencing, as Susan Bernstein read an impact statement. She cited a history of domestic violence throughout their marriage, saying the doctor, a multi-millionaire, told her she was replaceable and that it would be cheaper to kill her than to divorce her.
She called him evil and a dangerous criminal, because he is smart with zero remorse.
Ira Bernstein and Gribeluk, who had both been free on bail, insisted they were remorseful, but the judge had harsh statements for them before issuing the agreed-upon sentences.