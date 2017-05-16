A police chief has been rushed to the hospital after he was shot in Maybrook.According to a law enforcement source, Town of Montgomery Police Chief Arnold Amthor was shot Tuesday morning and was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh.The chief was struck in the upper shoulder, and the injury appears to be non-life threatening, according to the State Police. The chief was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital.The shooting occurred on Abbey Avenue in Maybrook, where someone continued to be barricaded inside a house Tuesday afternoon.State police said they were responding to a domestic incident around 9:30 a.m., and while interviewing the suspect, there was an exchange of gunfire.New York State Police troopers, state investigators and a negotiator were on the scene. Police have not gone into the house, but would not elaborate further on the standoff.The Alternative Learning Center in Maybrook, because of its proximity to the scene, has been placed on lockout.Maybrook is 70 miles northwest of New York City and has a population of 3,000. A map showing where Maybrook is in proximity to New York: