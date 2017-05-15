NEWS

Police cruiser hits bicyclist while responding to assault in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A police cruiser struck a bicyclist while responding to a report of an assault in the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

The officers struck the bicyclist at the intersection of Morgan Street and Stagg Avenue just before 2 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle had its lights and sirens activated when the cruiser struck the bicyclist, who was riding against the flow of traffic.

The bicyclist was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The officers were not injured. The crash is under investigation.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
