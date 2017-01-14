Police fatally shoot man after he threatens mother with screwdriver

According to the New York City Police Department, officers responded to Westgate Street in Springfield Gardens.When they arrived, police heard screaming coming from the rear of a home.New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said they found a man holding his mother and menacing her with a screwdriver. A 911 caller had told police she was screaming, "He's going to kill me!"The man was in a small stairwell leading to the rear basement apartment.Police said the officers ordered the 28-year-old suspect to drop the weapon, but he refused.The officers tried to disarm him and were able to free the woman during the struggle. They deployed a taser, but it did not hit the suspect.A struggle followed and during the two officers fired once each, striking the suspect. He was hit in the shoulder and in the leg.The suspect was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.The mother and the officers were unhurt.The Associated Press contributed to this report.