NEWS

Police fatally shoot man after he threatens mother with screwdriver

NEW YORK --
According to the New York City Police Department, officers responded to Westgate Street in Springfield Gardens.

When they arrived, police heard screaming coming from the rear of a home.

New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said they found a man holding his mother and menacing her with a screwdriver. A 911 caller had told police she was screaming, "He's going to kill me!"

The man was in a small stairwell leading to the rear basement apartment.

Police said the officers ordered the 28-year-old suspect to drop the weapon, but he refused.

The officers tried to disarm him and were able to free the woman during the struggle. They deployed a taser, but it did not hit the suspect.

A struggle followed and during the two officers fired once each, striking the suspect. He was hit in the shoulder and in the leg.

The suspect was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The mother and the officers were unhurt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
news
Load Comments
NEWS
Healthcare Nightmare for San Bernardino Terror Victims
Your Eyewitness News Update for Friday.
Backlash After City Calls MLK Day 'Great Americans Day'
Car and box truck crash on Sunrise Highway resulting in fatal fireball
More News
Top Stories
Car and box truck crash on Sunrise Highway resulting in fatal fireball
Woman rescued from house fire in Dover, several displaced
Video: LI nanny allegedly burns 2-year-old with curling iron
Baby abducted 18 years ago found alive; Woman who raised her charged
NYPD detective remembered for teaching 'love, respect, and forgiveness'
New York Rangers wear jerseys honoring late NYPD detective
Arrest made in murder of 'Icon of NYC nightlife' on UWS
Show More
Video: Woman narrowly spared as car careens through salon
'Melrose Place' actress won't face any more jail time for fatal DWI
NJ man arrested for owing one million dollars in E-ZPass tolls
Correction officer's daughter accidentally kills 1-year-old brother
2-year-old seriously hurt in fall out 2nd story window
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
More Photos