Police are looking for two men in connection with a Bronx mugging.At 4:40 p.m. Dec. 30, on Boone Avenue, two men went up to another man and grabbed him from behind. Police said they dragged him to the ground.The victim was repeatedly punched and the suspects stole his cell phone, according to the New York City Police Department. The suspects fled on foot, heading east on 172nd Street.The victim had only minor injuries and refused medical attention.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).