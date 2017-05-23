NEWS

Police: Man angry he can't pump own gas in New Jersey punches worker

Police released an image of the suspect wanted for the assault of a gas station attendant in Evesham, New Jersey on May 10, 2017.

EVESHAM, New Jersey --
Police say a gas station attendant in New Jersey was punched during a dispute over who could pump gas.

It happened at the 7-Eleven E. Route 70 in Evesham Township on May 10.

According to police, the driver got into an argument with the attendant after being told he was not allowed to pump his own gas.

As they argued, the passenger became involved, police say, and then the passenger punched the attendant in the face.

Police released an image of the passenger on Tuesday.

Both suspects then fled in what was described as a 'newer style black muscle car,' possibly a Ford Mustang or Chevy Camaro.

The gas station attendant was not seriously hurt.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsassaultEvesham
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump pushes for Mideast peace, but avoids thorny details
Police identify Manchester attacker as 22-year-old
DHS official: No plans to change security measures following Manchester attack
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old New York girl seen with 2 teens
More News
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old New York girl seen with 2 teens
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
PD: Man hired from child care website sexually abused girl
Suspicious fire destroys home before sex offender can move in
Actor Roger Moore, former James Bond star, dies at 89
'Soup Nazi' company's CFO facing tax evasion charges
ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester concert bombing
Show More
Ariana Grande reacts to Manchester explosion: 'Broken'
Man run over and killed after climbing onto dump truck in Midtown
Suspect arrested in attempted rape at subway station
Police investigating after remains of foot found inside sneaker in NJ
Grandmother critically injured in beating on Lower East Side
More News
Photos
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos