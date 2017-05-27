NEWS

PAPD: All clear at Newark Airport after pressure cooker causes evacuations

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates has the latest updates.

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Port Authority Police have given an all-clear after parts of Newark Airport were evacuated due to an unattended pressure cooker.

The TSA Union says the pressure cooker was found curbside in a brown bag.



Police say that 'aware citizens observed a shopping bag next to a garbage can and found it suspicious.' The people then notified a Port Authority Police officer to the pressure cooker. Officials say there was no explosive device.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Essex County Bomb Squad also responded to the scene.
Related Topics:
newsnewark international airportport authorityNewark
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump calls foreign trip a 'home run' in remarks to US troops
ANALYSIS: Trump shows discipline on world stage, but heads home to political storms
Trump team planning post-trip retool to address Russia fallout
Family of victim in fatal Oregon stabbing involving hate speech say he died in 'act of bravery'
More News
Top Stories
Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at age 69
3 shot in Chelsea early Saturday by person on bike
WATCH: NYPD officer has the moves - and isn't afraid to show it
Uber CEO's mother killed, father injured in boating accident
Police: Woman hits another woman with glass bottle in Bronx
George W. Bush, Bono meet in Texas
Half of NJ 8th grade class refuses to pose with Speaker Ryan
Show More
Police: Man robbed in Inwood by 5 men; witness threatened
2 found dead inside car following accident in Woodbury
Tractor-trailer bursts into flames along NJ Turnpike
Family of victim in fatal Oregon stabbing involving hate speech say he died in 'act of bravery'
Lawyer: Kushner stands ready to talk to investigators
More News
Top Video
Half of NJ 8th grade class refuses to pose with Speaker Ryan
Man rescued after falling into Harlem River
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
7 On Your Side: Saving big bucks on your A/C bill
More Video