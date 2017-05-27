EXCLUSIVE: the pressure cooker TSA Union says was found in brown bag curbside unattended at #newarkairport. Passengers describe confusion. pic.twitter.com/38vIxAYtCY — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) May 28, 2017

People are leaving Terminal A @ #Newark Liberty Intl Airport Suspicious Pkg found by #PortAuthority #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/kn3DI8wFV5 — Tim Fleischer (@TimFleischer7) May 27, 2017

Port Authority Police have given an all-clear after parts of Newark Airport were evacuated due to an unattended pressure cooker.The TSA Union says the pressure cooker was found curbside in a brown bag.Police say that 'aware citizens observed a shopping bag next to a garbage can and found it suspicious.' The people then notified a Port Authority Police officer to the pressure cooker. Officials say there was no explosive device.There were no reports of any injuries.Essex County Bomb Squad also responded to the scene.