NEWS

Queens residents rattled after terrifying meat cleaver attack

EMBED </>More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the details from Jamaica.

CeFaan Kim
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Police are looking for three men they say slashed and attacked a pair of strangers with a meat cleaver in Queens.



One of the victims managed to escape, but the other was left bloodied in the middle of Linden Boulevard in Jamaica.

Police say last Sunday around 1 p.m. the men slashed the two victims with the meat cleaver in the hands and face, severing one of the victim's thumbs. The suspects were allegedly waiting for one of the victims inside his home.

Police say one of the victims is 59 years old, the other is 62. Detectives do not know how the three suspects got inside, but they say the victims did not know them. Officers say the 62-year-old got away unharmed.

Officials say the suspects are between 30-40 years old. They fled the scene once the 62-year-old managed to escape.
Related Topics:
newsJamaica (QN12)New York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Congress reaches deal on government funding
ANALYSIS: Facts and figures behind 99 days of President Trump's tweets
WH official: 'We've looked at' changing libel laws that would restrict press freedom
At least 13 dead in 4 states as tornadoes and floods wreak havoc in South, Midwest
More News
Top Stories
Twin toddlers get ticketed by NYPD in Washington Heights
2 injured after car slams into vehicle, house in Linden
2 firefighters hurt when fire tears through home in Central Islip
Image released of suspect in fatal stabbing on UWS
Police search for suspect who attacked cab driver and stole his turban
Mayor De Blasio takes ceremonial first ride on NYC's new ferry service
Mets' Noah Syndergaard leaves with lat injury, set for MRI Monday
Show More
Prosecutors: Woman used meth as toddler lay dying
More than 600 Bronx church leaders meet with NYPD
Investigation into Bronx crash that left 3-year-old girl dead
Woman accused of lying about rape to go before court in CT
Journalists honor press freedom at correspondents dinner without Trump
More News
Top Video
2 firefighters hurt when fire tears through home in Central Islip
Woman dies days after being struck in Bronx hit-and-run
Former Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden finally gets keys to city
Student-run 'Relief United' making a difference to help Syrians
More Video