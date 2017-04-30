Queens residents rattled after terrifying meat cleaver attack

NYPD: 3 suspects waited for 2 men inside Jamaica home, cut up 59 year-old victim's hands/face & severed his thumb with a meat cleaver...1/2 pic.twitter.com/GUTZdQEHR7 — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) May 1, 2017

Police are looking for three men they say slashed and attacked a pair of strangers with a meat cleaver in Queens.One of the victims managed to escape, but the other was left bloodied in the middle of Linden Boulevard in Jamaica.Police say last Sunday around 1 p.m. the men slashed the two victims with the meat cleaver in the hands and face, severing one of the victim's thumbs. The suspects were allegedly waiting for one of the victims inside his home.Police say one of the victims is 59 years old, the other is 62. Detectives do not know how the three suspects got inside, but they say the victims did not know them. Officers say the 62-year-old got away unharmed.Officials say the suspects are between 30-40 years old. They fled the scene once the 62-year-old managed to escape.