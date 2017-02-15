NEW YORK (WABC) --The New York City Health Department is meeting with residents in the Bronx Wednesday night to discuss the cluster of the rare disease transmitted by rats.
One of the victims of leptospirosis lived at 750 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, and two others spent a lot of time within a block of that area.
All of the cases have been diagnosed in the last two months.
Braulio Flores and the second survivor have all recovered.
Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease spread by rats and other animals.
Normally, New York City gets one to three cases a year, not three in two months.
The Health Department says it can be life threatening.
Eyewitness News dug through records and found the man who owns the apartment building on Grand Concourse.
Records say he has been cited for violations at four other buildings in the Bronx.
The Public Advocate says he's one of the worst landlords in the city.
"I see big ones, small ones and I see medium ones," said Shatoya Watford, a resident.
Watford is talking about mice and rats. The duct tape doesn't keep them out of her fifth floor apartment on Davidson Avenue where she lives with her husband and two small kids.
"I see roaches, I see cockroaches, everywhere in my apartment, my apartment could be clean and you'll see them," Watford said.
The owner, Ved Parkash, also owns the property at 750 Grand Concourse Avenue.
He's no stranger to authorities. In 2015, the city put him at the top if it's so-called "Worst Landlord List." In 2016, he ranked number five.
In fact, records show that there are serious issues with five of his properties.
Currently there are 992 open housing violations and 29 Building Department violations.
Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson spoke with him by phone about the building on the Grand Concourse.
Parkash told Eyewitness News, "He is cooperating with the city and to forget about the back history."
When she pushed for more information, he abruptly ended the conversation.
"I'm eating lunch, can't you understand that?" Parkash said.
Back on Davidson, rodent droppings cover this first floor apartment, and the stove is stained with mice urine.
"Since I've been here, I've killed maybe 12, but they got wise to the glue that I was putting down," the tenant said.
Making matters worse, Shatoya was in a homeless shelter. She told Eyewitness News that the city placed her in this building.
It's something Richardson asked Public Advocate Letitia James about.
She said her office is putting pressure on city agencies to "step up their game," admitting more can be done.
"Will we continue to monitor the situation, yes, will we continue to be in contact with force laws against HPD, including and not limited to taking some of homes and seizing these, you're absolute right," James said.