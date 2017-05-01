Remembering Eyewitness News writer Mike Lynn

We want to share something very close to our hearts, as we come together in tragedy after losing an important member of our Eyewitness News team.Mike Lynn was one of our writers behind the scenes.He was amazingly dependable on deadline and could turn all different types of stories into something important for our viewers.From politics to financial news to those quirky little stories we love to share, and everything in between.Mike was only 65 years old.He was the guy we depended on when we had breaking news and needed the story to be on air in just minutes.He came through every time and did it so well.Just last July, Mike celebrated 25 years at WABC-TV.He leaves behind his wife Susan, two sons Branden and Ryan, and his daughter Sabrina.He did all of this and worked the overnight shift for them, the loves of his life.He leaves behind a void that will never be filled.Mike, we are better people because of you.