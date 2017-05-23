NEWS

Residents flee down fire escapes as fire tears through Brooklyn building

NewsCopter 7's Shannon Sohn has the latest details.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A third-alarm fire tore through a row of apartments on the side of a four-story building in Brooklyn Tuesday.

The flames broke out at Linden Boulevard and East 53rd Street in East Flatbush around 4:30 p.m.

Flames were shooting out the top of the structure, sending huge plumes of black smoke into the sky.

Firefighters quickly got the blaze under control, but residents could be seen from climbing down fire escapes to the street below.

All residents were evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.
